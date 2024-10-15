Stable trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,150 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,850 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Mando Dero were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Khair Pur, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 2400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Chishtian were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 600 bales of Bahawalpur, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 200 bales of Hasil Pur and 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

