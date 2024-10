PESHAWAR: Suicide bombers dressed as women in burkas killed four police officers on Monday as they stormed a remote police base where a funeral was being held.

The Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — in a statement claimed the attack, which took place in Bannu around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Afghan border.

Officers had gathered for the funeral of a colleague killed a day earlier in a militant attack when the raid began.