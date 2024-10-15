PPP, MQM reach consensus on moving forward with constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders reached consensus on moving forward with constitutional amendments in a transparent and collaborative manner.

Vice President of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and Dr Asim Hussain met with the MQM delegation that included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Aminul Haque at Sindh House.

During the meeting, both parties reached a consensus on moving forward with constitutional amendments in a transparent and collaborative manner. The discussions focused on maintaining ongoing communication and fostering cooperation between the two parties.

In the meeting, both delegations exchanged views on their respective priorities, highlighting the importance of continuing constructive dialogue.

Senator Rehman highlighted that on the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP is actively engaging all stakeholders in the process of constitutional reforms. “Today, we briefed MQM leadership about the establishment of constitutional courts,” she stated.

The meeting is part of a broader consultation process in alignment with Bilawal’s vision for a dedicated constitutional court to handle constitutional matters efficiently and ensure equal representation for all provinces at the federal level.

This reform is a critical part of the unfinished agenda of 2006 Charter of Democracy. It will ensure that no government can manipulate the judiciary for political gains, as envisioned by late Benazir Bhutto to uphold democratic principles.

Senator Rehman emphasised the significance of the longstanding relationship between PPP and MQM, adding, “Our discussions today were fruitful, and we are committed to maintaining this engagement moving forward.”

At a short press briefing later, MQM leader Farooq Sattar reiterated that politics is the way to keep engaged with all relevant stakeholders, while Sherry Rehman said that political people know how to break deadlocks. Both agreed to move forward in the parliament with a core minimum agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024