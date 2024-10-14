Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
EU nations took too long to condemn Israel’s attacks on UNIFIL: EU’s Borrell

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 03:12pm

LUXEMBOURG: The European Union’s member states have taken too long to condemn Israel’s attacks on UNIFIL soldiers in Lebanon, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, describing the attacks as “completely unacceptable”.

“We should be against Israeli attacks against UNIFIL. Our soldiers are there, many soldiers are there,” added Borrell, speaking at an EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

EU countries, led by Italy, France and Spain, have thousands of troops in the 10,000-strong peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, which has said it has repeatedly come under attack from Israeli forces in recent days.

Israel has called on the United Nations to move the troops out of the combat zone.

