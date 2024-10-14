Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields dip as traders look to ECB decision

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 03:07pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields fell slightly on Monday after climbing the previous week, as investors looked ahead to an expected interest rate cut from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 1 basis point to 2.26%.

France’s 10-year yield also fell by around 1 bp, moving in line with the rest of the market even after ratings agency Fitch revised France’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, citing increases in fiscal policy and political risks.

Euro zone bond yields drop after 4-day rising streak

US bond markets were closed on Monday and the economic data calendar was sparse, leaving investors looking towards the ECB meeting on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 bps to 3.25%.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 2 bps at 3.548%, and the gap between Italian and German yields stood at 128 bps. Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was down 3 bps at 2.232%.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields dip as traders look to ECB decision

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Oil prices erase last week’s gains on China demand woes

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

Russia says more than 30,000 evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Read more stories