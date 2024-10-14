Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
England captain Stokes returns for second Pakistan Test

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 02:43pm

England captain Ben Stokes will return to the side for the second Test against Pakistan after missing the last four matches due to a hamstring injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Stokes picked up the injury in August while playing in The Hundred, with Ollie Pope captaining the Test team in his absence.

Dropped: The rise and fall of Pakistan batting maestro Babar Azam

Seamer Matthew Potts has also been named in the playing 11 for the first time since August, with Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes rested for the match in Multan, which begins on Tuesday.

England, who beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test, will conclude the series with a third match in Rawalpindi from Oct. 24.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

