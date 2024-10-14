Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO approves Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine for adolescents

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 12:09pm

The World Health Organization said on Monday it had approved Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, an age group considered especially vulnerable to outbreaks of the disease that has triggered global concern.

The WHO said in a statement that it gave the Jynneos vaccine prequalification for adolescents on Oct. 8.

The WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August after a new type of the virus spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to its neighbours.

World better positioned against mpox than for Covid: vaccine alliance

The United Nations agency approved the use of the vaccine in September as the first shot against mpox in adults, making it easier for badly hit African countries to access the vaccine.

Children, adolescents and those with weakened immune systems have been particularly vulnerable to mpox, a viral infection that typically causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions filled with pus.

WHO’s latest decision comes after the EU approved the drug for the vaccine for adolescents in September.

