Denying involvement, BLA says condemns Dukki massacre

Reuters Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 08:59am

KARACHI: The Baloch Liberation Army, a militant separatist group, denied involvement in an attack that killed at least 21 mine workers, condemning the violence.

“Baloch Liberation Army condemns the massacre of 21 Pashtun workers in Dukki, making it clear that our organization has no involvement in this tragic incident,” the BLA said in an email late on Saturday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the mines of the Junaid Coal Co in the mineral-rich province of Balochistan that borders Afghanistan and Iran.

