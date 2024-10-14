Chinese PM due today

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will arrive in capital on Monday (today) to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

During his visit to the country, he will attend the SCO moot and will also hold meetings with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership.

The Chinese prime minister will be accompanied by senior officials and China’s ministers of foreign affairs, commerce, the national development and reform commission, and international development cooperation agency. Premier Li is expected to hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The discussion will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China relations with particular attention given to economic and trade ties as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global developments, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During his visit, Premier Li will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and will hold meetings with key parliamentary leaders and senior military officials of Pakistan. These discussions will serve to reinforce the strong, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

In addition to bilateral talks, Premier Li is set to attend the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

His participation in the summit highlights the ongoing importance of Pakistan-China relations within the broader regional context.

The visit is seen as a significant step in advancing the high-quality development of CPEC and deepening the already strong ties between Pakistan and China.

Both countries are expected to reaffirm their mutual support on core issues and strengthen cooperation on key regional and global challenges.

