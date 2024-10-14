AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-14

Chinese PM due today

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will arrive in capital on Monday (today) to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

During his visit to the country, he will attend the SCO moot and will also hold meetings with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership.

The Chinese prime minister will be accompanied by senior officials and China’s ministers of foreign affairs, commerce, the national development and reform commission, and international development cooperation agency. Premier Li is expected to hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The discussion will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China relations with particular attention given to economic and trade ties as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and global developments, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During his visit, Premier Li will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and will hold meetings with key parliamentary leaders and senior military officials of Pakistan. These discussions will serve to reinforce the strong, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

In addition to bilateral talks, Premier Li is set to attend the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

His participation in the summit highlights the ongoing importance of Pakistan-China relations within the broader regional context.

The visit is seen as a significant step in advancing the high-quality development of CPEC and deepening the already strong ties between Pakistan and China.

Both countries are expected to reaffirm their mutual support on core issues and strengthen cooperation on key regional and global challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC SCO CPEC Projects Pakistan China relations SCO summit Chinese Premier Li Qiang SCO summit in Islamabad

Comments

200 characters

Chinese PM due today

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Read more stories