Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned that Monday (today) is the last day for submission of income tax returns for the financial year 2023-2024.

In a statement issued here, the FBR said that it had already extended the date for filing of returns till 14th of this month.

FBR urged to extend deadline for filing tax returns

The decision to extend the date for submission of income tax returns was taken following requests by various trade organizations, tax bar associations and the general public.