World Standards Day: Messages from Dr Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui, Federal Minister for Science & Technology

I am pleased to learn that Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is observing the World Standards Day on 14th October, 2024 to promote quality culture in Pakistan. The observance of this day would serve to raise greater awareness among our producers, industrialists, manufacturers and service providers. It will also educate them of the need to ensure quality of our products, services and processes in conformity with the internationally recognized standards besides winning confidence of the consumers. A consumer’s satisfaction with a product depends on its ‘Quality & Standard’ and therefore quality of a product is of paramount importance for a successful business.

This Year’s Them SHARED VISION FOR A BETTER WORLD The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which project to address social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy and slow the rate of climate change, are highly ambitious. To reach at that level will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, the use of all available tools, including international standards and Conformity Assessment.??

In this context, the role of PSQCA is very crucial and its participation in initiation of such activities in Pakistan can generate essentially required motivation to develop a quality culture in the country. I urge PSQCA to pursue these objectives with dedication to ensure the production of competitive and quality goods and services at the domestic and international level.

The importance of quality and the role of standardization in the progress and development of trade and industry cannot be overemphasized. The need for this has never been as great as it is today as Pakistan has embarked upon an aggressive policy of promoting trade by exploring new markets worldwide. The compatibility of national standards with the international standards helps manufacturers understand the dynamics and needs of the global market to become more competitive by opting for efficient industrial and business processes. We must firmly establish our credentials as a country observing international quality standards for environmental protection and minimizing the wastage of scarce resources.

The entire standards system is built on collaboration. It is testament to the power of cooperation and the belief that we are the stronger part in standardization. By working together, we are empowering People with real-world solutions to face sustainability challenges head-on. I also appreciate thousands of voluntaries Pakistani experts for their contribution in standards development process locally and internationally to protect the interest of country.

It is in this spirit that we are engaging in a multi-year World Standards Day journey that showcases the many ways in which standards contribute to the success of the SDGs.

I would like to commend the efforts of PSQCA and Ministry of Science & Technology towards promoting quality culture and conformity of our products to international standards and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I am confident that the business community of Pakistan will now be more conscious in adhering to internationally recognized standards and successfully compete at global level.

