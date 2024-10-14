AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-10-14

World Standards Day: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan joins the international community to commemorate the World Standards Day. The Pakistan Standards and...
Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

Pakistan joins the international community to commemorate the World Standards Day.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a National Standards Body, is actively engaging with the global community and making efforts to inspire our domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-focused practices, thereby fostering a culture of excellence throughout the country.

The theme for this year as set by International Organization for Standardization (ISO), "Shared Vision for a Better World,” underscores the essential role of reliability and trust in driving the success of both the manufacturing and service sectors.

Standards are indeed the foundation that makes everyday life functions seamless. This theme invites us to reassess the competitiveness of our products in the international market.

In line with our commitment to public safety, health and environment, I am proud to highlight that the PSQCA has developed rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of our citizens.

Noteworthy achievement is that it has set a limit of 2% on industrially produced Trans Fatty Acids (iTFA) in food products, a critical step towards reducing cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan. These efforts reflect our determination to prioritize the well-being of our people through comprehensive and effective standards.

The growth of Pakistan's exports is directly linked with the compliance of our goods and services with the international standards. This alignment helps to promote and build global consumer confidence in Pakistani products, broadens greater opportunities for our businesses worldwide and further stimulate economic growth in a sustainable manner. Conformity to such standards also bestows a competitive advantage, enabling businesses to meetcustomer needs through optimized organizational and manufacturing processes. I am confidentthat this year's World Standards Day celebrations will contribute significantly to raising awareness of the importance of standardization. In an era marked by competitive challenges, such awarenessis vital for the government, industry and business communities to ensure the satisfaction ofconsumers worldwide. I reiterate the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to support our relevant organizations achieving adherence to highest global standards and in accelerating Pakistan's journey toward sustainable economic development.

Pakistan Paindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Standards Day Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

World Standards Day: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Chinese PM due today

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Read more stories