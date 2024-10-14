AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-14

PCMA opposes transition from captive power to grid

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has raised concerns that moving chemical plants from captive power to grid power connections could compromise their safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.

In a letter to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), PCMA has highlighted that these plants are equipped with captive power generation infrastructure, classified as co-generation/ combined cycle power plants (CCPP).

This arrangement ensures an efficient and reliable supply of power and steam, both of which are critical for the continuous operation of these plants.

Recently, the government has decided to shift all captive power plants to the grids of the relevant Power Distribution Companies (Discos)/ Karachi Electric (KE) to comply with IMF requirements.

Consequently, the Petroleum Division has also revised its gas supply merit order by removing captive power plants from its list of prioritised sectors.

According to the PCMA, “Transitioning these captive power plants to the grid would only meet the electrical power requirements of these chemical plants but would not meet their essential steam requirements. Separating the production of power and steam would significantly reduce overall efficiency, as an enormous amount of natural gas would still be needed to generate the necessary steam, which was previously an inherent by-product of CCPPs.”

The apex representative body of chemical industry also expressed reservations over the ability and infrastructure of distribution companies to provide reliable and uninterrupted power to cater to the needs of these industrial units.

Power interruptions and even power quality issues, like voltage and frequency excursions, could cause plant shutdowns, with restarts typically requiring 5-7 days.

The letter added that currently no comparable process plants are connected to the grid, and these plants remain highly vulnerable to power interruptions and voltage/ frequency excursions. This exposes them to huge safety risks, including potential releases of hazardous gases and equipment failures.

Therefore, in the letter it is requested that the government “continue with existing captive power arrangements and not to depend on the grid connections to ensure sustainable and reliable operations hence the exclusions be made for these chemical process plants accordingly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCMA CCPP power grid Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association

Comments

200 characters

PCMA opposes transition from captive power to grid

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Chinese PM due today

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Read more stories