‘Israel’s ultimate target – Iran’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. In the long term, in my view, Israel’s primary goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons by maintaining diplomatic pressure, supporting economic sanctions, or potentially carrying out preemptive military strikes if Iran nears nuclear capability.

Israel may also subtly support efforts that promote internal dissent or uprisings within Iran, aiming for regime change that could lead to a government less hostile towards Israel.

To safeguard its interests against potential Israeli aggression, Iran should adopt a comprehensive and immediate approach. It must act swiftly to provide the U.S. and Israel with clear and verifiable assurances that it has no aggressive intentions, demonstrating transparency and a willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue to avoid a rapid and intense military response from Israel.

Iran must act swiftly to protect its military capabilities, manpower, and industrial infrastructure, as it cannot match the combined military and economic strength of Israel and the USA. Although Iran possesses drone and ballistic missile capabilities, their limitations were revealed during a recent coordinated attack on Israel.

Despite Iran’s efforts to overwhelm Israel’s defense systems, Israel’s advanced air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow interceptors, were rapidly activated, intercepting and destroying nearly all incoming threats before they could inflict significant damage.

Unfortunately, Iran lacks the advanced defensive capabilities of the USA and Israel, which could be devastating if a similar attack were launched against Iran. In this scenario, Iran’s most prudent strategy would be to take immediate and concrete steps to avert an imminent US-Israeli attack, thereby safeguarding its people, leadership, and economic and military assets.

Qamar Bashir

