Peshawar: prices of daily-use items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of daily use items like vegetables, pulses, live chicken/meat, flour, sugar and other was witnessed in the retail market, it was revealed during a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday.

Prices continue to spiral in the market, making it difficult for poverty-stricken people to purchase essential commodities, the survey observed.

According to the survey, a one-kilogram live chicken is being sold at Rs475/kg. A dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs300 and hen eggs at Rs500/dozen.

Dealers and shopkeepers attributed that prices have increased exorbitantly owing to export of chicken to Afghanistan and high fodder prices. Cow meat prices also remained high in the retail market. One-kilogram cow meat is being sold Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100/kg in the retail market. Onion was available at Rs180/kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Prices of other veggie prices remained sky-high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs300-400/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs80/kg and curry Rs70/kg and Kachalu at Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moong at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024