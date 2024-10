DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday on expectations of an Israeli retaliation to Iran’s attack and an escalating conflict in Lebanon, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Tensions were rising with the prospect of a retaliation against Iran, continued violence in Gaza and Israel’s relentless push against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Qatari benchmark index dropped 0.2%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.