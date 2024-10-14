AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Markets Print 2024-10-14

Sri Lanka shares end higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in energy and IT stocks. The CSE All Share index...
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in energy and IT stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.07% at 12,294.03 points.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 33.3% each.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 81.3 million shares from 61.1 million in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.30 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.86 million) from 1.59 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

