AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024
World Print 2024-10-14

Bangladeshi Hindus defy attack worries to celebrate festival

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

DHAKA: In Muslim-majority Bangladesh, vast crowds celebrate the biggest Hindu festival of the year under tight security, after a spate of attacks against the minority following the ouster of the autocratic premier.

Whirling dancers jump to ear-popping loud music for Durga Puja on Sunday, a joyful culmination of a week of prayer and party for the South Asian nation’s Hindu devotees, who make up less than a tenth of its 170 million people.

“We pray for a better and inclusive Bangladesh,” said Sourav Das, 34, who works for a private company and came to the packed Dhakeshwari Hindu temple in the capital with his wife and family.

This year, the colourful celebrations are a defiant expression of faith, after the Hindu community was hit in the chaotic aftermath of a student-led revolution that forced the prime minister to flee.

Sheikh Hasina fled by helicopter on August 5, and was given shelter by old allies, the Hindu nationalist government of powerful neighbour India.

Hasina’s 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Some Bangladeshi Hindus and Hindu temples were targeted in attacks in the chaos that followed, because some were perceived to have supported Hasina’s now toppled government. The attacks were condemned by the new caretaker government, and its leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus who visited the Dhakeshwari temple on Saturday to celebrate with Hindus what he called the “auspicious occasion”.

On Sunday, security was tight around the Dhakeshwari temple as police and armed forces stood guard. But Hindu worshipper Das said all had been “good”.

“We were a bit concerned initially as several incidents happened across the country, but now it seems better,” he said.

The festival recalls how the fierce demon-slaying goddess Durga visits her home from the icy peaks of the Himalayas where she lives with her husband, the destroyer-god Shiva.

A celebration of good over evil, the festival marks the goddess’s killing of the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

At the centre of the action are the dazzlingly-lit “pandals” — a canopy built of colourful cloth hoisted up by bamboo poles — which house intricate clay idols of the goddess and her children.

The clay idols, painstakingly crafted and painted in dazzling colours over weeks, were later immersed into the sacred waters that flow into the sea, the festival’s finale.

Student Bristi Saha, 24, came with her younger sister to pray to the goddess, saying she had asked her to protect Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi Hindus celebrate festival

