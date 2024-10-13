AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Most Gulf markets ease on Mideast conflict; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday on expectations of an Israeli retaliation to Iran’s attack and an escalating conflict in Lebanon, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Tensions were rising with the prospect of a retaliation against Iran, continued violence in Gaza and Israel’s relentless push against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Qatari benchmark index dropped 0.2%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 0.8% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

On Friday, a reading on U.S. inflation and consumer confidence kept expectations for the path of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts intact.

Fertiglobe boosts Abu Dhabi, Dubai extends gain

Markets had been fully pricing in a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) with a chance for another outsized 50 bps cut.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most of the regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index retreated 2.6%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including El Sewedy Electric.

The International Monetary Fund’s fourth review of Egypt’s $8 billion loan has been delayed until after the IMF’s annual meetings, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.6% to 12,069

QATAR lost 0.2% to 10,493

EGYPT lost 2.6% to 29,954

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,998

OMAN rose 0.3% to 4,766

KUWAIT down 0.1% to 7,573

