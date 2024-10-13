AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ambani’s Reliance lobbies India minister on satellite spectrum in new face-off with Musk

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 05:52pm

NEW DELHI: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has privately argued that the telecom regulator incorrectly concluded that home satellite broadband spectrum should be allocated by New Delhi and not auctioned, intensifying a face-off with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

How spectrum for satellite services in India will be given out has been a contentious issue since last year.

Musk’s Starlink and its global peers like Amazon’s Project Kuiper back an administrative allocation, while Ambani - Asia’s wealthiest man who runs India’s Reliance Jio - is arguing for an auction process.

The current dispute is over interpretation of Indian law that some in the industry say paved the way for the allocation of spectrum last year as Musk wanted.

But Reliance is arguing no provisions are in place for satellite broadband services for individual or home users, industry sources said on Sunday.

Battle of billionaires: Musk’s Starlink eyes India, Ambani resists

The telecom regulator, TRAI, is currently holding a public consultation but Reliance in a private Oct. 10 letter asked for the process to be started afresh as the watchdog has “pre-emptively interpreted” that allocation is the way forward, not auction.

“TRAI seems to have concluded, without any basis, that spectrum assignment should be administrative,” Reliance’s senior regulatory affairs official Kapoor Singh Guliani wrote in the letter to India’s telecoms minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

TRAI has in its consultation paper indicated Indian laws mandate allocation of spectrum for such services without conducting any studies, Reliance added in its letter, which is not public.

Reliance and the telecoms ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A senior TRAI official said on Sunday that due process is being followed and Reliance is welcome to share feedback during the consultation period.

The recommendations of the watchdog will form the key basis for the government’s decision on the matter.

Deloitte says India’s satellite broadband service market will grow 36% a year to reach $1.9 billion by 2030.

Tesla boss Musk is keen to launch Starlink in India, though a final decision on spectrum allocation remains a sticking point.

Starlink argues administrative allotment of licences is in line with a global trend. Reliance says an auction is needed for a level-playing field as foreign players could offer voice and data services and compete with traditional players, Reuters has reported.

Reliance’s Jio is India’s No. 1 telecoms player with 480 million users.

Reliance Elon Musk Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Starlink

Comments

200 characters

Ambani’s Reliance lobbies India minister on satellite spectrum in new face-off with Musk

Hezbollah fighting Israeli troops near Lebanon’s Ramiya village; third UN peacekeeper wounded

Iran condemns ‘illegal and unjustified’ US sanctions on oil industry: ministry

Multiple arrests in Karachi for violation of Section 144

16 killed in latest tribal clash in KP’s Kurram district

Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Russia says it destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight

Indian politician Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped for second England Test

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

IMF concerned at low investment in social sector

Read more stories