AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Matt McCarty moves into lead at Black Desert Championship

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 11:05am

Matt McCarty is 18 holes away from his first career PGA Tour victory after his 7-under 64 on Saturday moved him into the lead through three rounds of play at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.

McCarty, 26, collected seven birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.

He did most of his damage in holes 4 through 8, in which he followed three consecutive birdies with his eagle then another birdie.

Although he has never won on the PGA Tour, McCarty did catch fire on the Korn Ferry Tour this past summer, earning three victories in a span of just more than one month.

“The experience of being in contention out there, I think it’s very similar to kind of what I felt today, and honestly helped me just kind of feel a little bit calmer about it,” McCarty said.

“But, yeah, it definitely all kind of builds upon itself. You know, the last three months have been great in order to kind of get to that spot. Really excited for tomorrow.”

Now at 19-under 194 for the tournament, McCarty holds a two-shot lead over Joe Highsmith (62 on Saturday), Kevin Streelman (63), Harris English (66) and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger (68), who are all tied for second. Highsmith’s 62 marked the low round of the day.

Highsmith rocketed 16 spots up the leaderboard, going birdie-bogey-birdie at Nos. 3 through 5 before cruising the rest of the way.

US grabs 11-7 lead over International team at Presidents Cup

He made par or better at each of his final 13 holes, an impressive run that featured eight birdies. The 9-under 62 was the lowest round of Highsmith’s career. “It was certainly probably one of the best rounds I’ve ever played in my entire life golfing. It got pretty hard on the back nine with some crosswinds,” Highsmith said.

“I’m not really trying to analyze it too much. Just kind of stay there and hopefully keep it going tomorrow.”

Streelman, in search of his first title on tour since June 22, 2014, put together a stunning back nine, picking up seven of his nine birdies following the turn. He had just one bogey on the day.

“Man, starting on 7, I kind of made a decision. That’s a tee shot where you got to keep it very straight. You are rewarded if you can hit a nice drive or a 3-wood, and I just smashed a 3-wood down there and hit a great 5-wood just short, pitched it to 6 feet and felt like I was off and running.

“To birdie eight or nine of the last 12 was pretty – it was fun.”

Englishman Harry Hall fired a 7-under 64 on Saturday and is in sole possession of sixth, four strokes off the lead. Kurt Kitayama and Chad Ramey each moved 18 spots up the leaderboard with matching 64s.

They are now T7 along with Beau Hossler (66). –Field Level Media

