Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited Jinnah Convention Centre to review arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad scheduled for October 15-16.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization: All preparations finalised: Tarar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and other relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the preparations made for the SCO meeting.