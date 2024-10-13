AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
World Print 2024-10-13

Iran sends satellites to Russia for rocket launch

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has sent two locally made satellites to Russia to be put into orbit by a Russian space vehicle, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday, in the latest space cooperation between the two US-sanctioned countries.

The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution imaging satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is the first substantial effort by Iran’s private space sector, the report said.

Russia sent Iranian satellites into orbit in February and in 2022, when US officials voiced concern over space cooperation between Russia and Iran, fearing the satellite will not only help Russia in Ukraine but also help Iran monitor potential military targets in Israel and the wider Middle East.

Kowsar could be used in agriculture, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and disaster management, Tasnim said. Hodhod is designed for satellite-based communications and could be used in remote areas with little access to terrestrial networks.

In September, Iran carried out its second satellite launch this year using a rocket built by its Revolutionary Guards.

