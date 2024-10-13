Sindh govt to launch ‘Benazir Hari Card’ tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to launch “Benazir Hari Card,” on October 14, 2024. The initiative is aimed at providing relief to farmers across the province.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar confirmed that the official launch will be held during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House.

Aside from Karachi, the event will also be held simultaneously in five other cities including Larkana, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad which will be connected to the main event with help of live online streaming.

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hand over the Benazir Hari Cards to farmers.

The ceremony will be attended by party leaders, provincial ministers, advisors, members of the assembly, and representatives from the farmers’ community.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mahar stated, “Under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is committed to providing relief to farmers in the province.” He also outlined that in the first phase, 298,000 registered farmers, who own between 1 and 25 acres of agricultural land, will be issued the Benazir Hari Card.

The live-streamed ceremonies in other cities will take place simultaneously with the main event in Karachi, providing a province-wide platform for the announcement.

