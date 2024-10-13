AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
World Print 2024-10-13

Nobel Peace Prize winners warn of rising risk of nuclear war

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

TOKYO: Leaders of the group of atomic bomb survivors awarded the Nobel Peace Prize warned on Saturday that the risk of nuclear war was rising, renewing their call to abolish nuclear weapons.

“The international situation is getting progressively worse, and now wars are being waged as countries threaten the use of nuclear weapons,” said Shigemitsu Tanaka, a survivor of the 1945 US bombing of Nagasaki and co-head of the Nihon Hidankyo group.

“I fear that we as humankind are on the path to self-destruction. The only way to stop that is to abolish nuclear,” he said.

In awarding the survivors, the Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted the devastation of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the Japanese group’s decades-long work to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

The group’s endeavours have critical importance in the world today, the committee said. It did not specify any countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled last month that Moscow would consider responding with nuclear weapons if the US and its allies allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with long-range Western missiles.

