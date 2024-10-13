AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

Crime on rise in ICT

Fazal Sher Published 13 Oct, 2024 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: Despite deployment of a heavy contingent of police in the capital, the city witnessed 58 cases of car lifting, 33 cases of various kinds of theft in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 23 cases of robbery, and 11 cases of street crimes of various kinds of theft including mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint as well as one case of murder in the same period.

The 58 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include three cars and 55 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Sangjani, Aabpara, Kohsar, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, and Humak police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole nine bikes from the limits of Khanna police station, five motorbikes and one car from the limits of the Aabpara police station, five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station, five motorbikes from the limits of Hummak police station and four motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at nine places and auto thieves stole nine motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station, five cases of auto theft and three cases of robbery were reported to Aabpara police station, three cases of auto theft and six cases of theft including robbery and street crimes were reported to Industrial Area police station, three cases of motorbikes theft and three cases of street crimes were reported to Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft and one case of street crime were reported to the Shalimar police station, one case each of robbery and street crime as well as four cases of auto theft was reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

