Reimagining SCO’s role in region

Ayesha Khan Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 07:05am

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is scheduled to hold its upcoming meeting in Pakistan. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a mosaic of cultures, economics, and aspirations that goes beyond a simple geopolitical alliance.

With Pakistan at the helm of welcoming this alliance of nations featuring regional powers - this reception holds immense opportunity for the country to maximize its potential on several fronts.

Pakistan can enhance its regional influence with this pivotal chance of curating such high-profile organization of regional allies. The country can also present initiatives over collaborative policy structures, by assuming the key role in facilitating cooperation among neighbouring countries and strengthening diplomatic ties.

Beyond this, as a host for this stature of attendees, Pakistan can capitalize and create economic opportunities and attract foreign investment and trading opportunities - showcasing its potential as a hub in initiatives like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With SCO membership including regional countries that expand over a substantial land mass, it creates an opportune moment for Continental union as Europe, the Middle East, and the whole of Asia can now be formally tied in a singular, trade agreement; based on one route, extending with continuity through the region. The making of a new Silk Road.

This economic cooperation can further lead to political and diplomatic thawing of the ice that may at times leave relations with neighbouring nations volatile. With a formal economic agreement, the member states, legally bound are more likely to uphold friendly ties waiving aside the possibility of future turmoil in the region.

Economic integration initiatives to promote regional economic projects and infrastructure development can create mutual benefits and foster cooperation among the members, a venture that directly impacts the economy is an agreement that is the most likely to transcend any ebbs and flows that may take their natural course as the clock ticks.

There is security in economic development. A trade agreement among SCO members could significantly impact regional economies in a multitude of ways. Increased trade volumes by reducing tariffs and trade barriers, member countries could see an uptick in trade volumes, enhancing access to diverse markets. Economic diversification can be extended as countries tap into new markets and resources, reducing dependence on a limited range of exports.

Enhanced economic cooperation may attract foreign direct investment, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, energy, and technology. Economic interdependence could lead to greater political stability and collaboration among member states, reducing the likelihood of conflict and ensuring regional peace. A unified trade framework may streamline supply chains, making it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to operate across borders.

Pakistan as the host aims to enhance regional cooperation and address economic challenges. This platform allows Islamabad to seek partnerships, promote its geographical advantages, and leverage multilateral initiatives for economic growth. Additionally, collaboration with neighboring countries could help Pakistan navigate geopolitical tensions while focusing on economic development.

Further, the inclusion of major players like China, Russia, and India means the bloc commands a significant share of the world’s resources and markets. By strengthening trade ties within this bloc, Pakistan can diversify its economic partnerships and reduce reliance on Western markets?

Energy security is another critical issue for Pakistan, and the SCO offers opportunities to collaborate on energy projects with key members such as Russia and Central Asian nations. Pakistan could enhance its energy infrastructure through agreements on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy resources. Projects like the CPEC already position Pakistan as a crucial energy transit route, and the SCO platform could further this by facilitating new energy deals

The SCO has developed into a forum for discourse on matters pertaining to commerce, terrorism, and regional stability, most ardently in reaction to challenges and changes in geopolitics. Since its establishment, the (SCO) has hosted a number of gatherings, such as ministerial conferences, specialist forums, and yearly summits.

The SCO carries substantial symbolic significance beyond its practical functions. It embodies a multipolar world, where power is distributed among various nations rather than concentrated in a single entity. This shift challenges the traditional Western-centric global order and highlights the vital role of Asian perspectives in shaping international policy.

In this way, the SCO not only influences the geopolitical landscape but also shapes the narrative of a multipolar world. SCO has the ability to influence the direction of future collaboration. Through the adoption of societal, environmental, economic, and social advances, the organization has the potential to become a symbol of harmony and collaboration within the region.

It is upon Pakistan to fully tap into its potential and accrue the benefits the organization has to offer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ayesha Khan

The writer is from the 48th Common Training Programme, and is currently posted as Information Officer at Press Information Department, Karachi

