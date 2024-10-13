Prices of essential kitchen items show downward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a downward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price is stable at Rs6,300 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

Chicken prices went down from Rs19,000 to Rs17,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs475 against Rs530 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs750 against Rs850 per kg. Eggs’ price went down from Rs8,400 to Rs8,100 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs297 against Rs303 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chili powder at Rs650 per kg.

Wheat flour prices went up as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,400 against Rs1,330 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,450 against Rs1,380 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went up from Rs1,300 to Rs1,370 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,400 against Rs1,340 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

Following a fresh reduction in petroleum products’ prices, inter-city and intra-city transportation fares have witnessed a slight reduction on some routes, while majority of transporters including taxis, rickshaws, online taxi services and van operators have not reduced fares. Moreover, Pakistan Railways has also reduced rail fares by 10 per cent for all the categories of commuters. No changes were noted in goods transportation fares, despite four time reduction in petroleum products’ prices over the past two months.

The prices of cooked food items have witnessed a further increase as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs310 against Rs300, cooked beef plate at Re550 against Rs500, cooked chicken plate at Rs450 against Rs400 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The official price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remained stable at Rs251 per kg while in the market, LPG is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which is Rs59 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs251 per kg for October.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil went up from Rs6,000 against Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-410 against Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,400 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,450 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Prices of all the vegetables have witnessed a decline as ginger price went up from Rs3,000 to Rs4,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs900-950 against Rs650-700, local garlic price went down from Rs1,800 to Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-425 against Rs450-550 and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs2,500 to Rs2,250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs550-600 against Rs600-650 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs300-400 to Rs250-375 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-130 against Rs80-140 per kg; tomato price in wholesale market went down from Rs400-500 to Rs275-350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs100-180 per kg, and onion price went down from Rs400-600 to Rs350-500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-150 against Rs110-180.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-210, various varieties of pumpkin prices went up from Rs250-400 to Rs400-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-160 against Rs75-120 per kg; various types of tinda prices remained stable at Rs400-650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-200; eggplant price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-100 kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs450 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs110-140 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs400 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs75-90 against Rs120-150. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs750 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-130 against Rs180-200 per kg, green chili price went up from Rs350 to Rs700 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-225 against Rs100-125, China carrot price went down from Rs500 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-110 against Rs140-150 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs550 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs130-150 against Rs140-160 per kg.

Yam price went down from Rs750 to Rs700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs160-180 against Rs180-200; turnip price went down from Rs550-600 to Rs400-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-120 against Rs130-150; peas price went down from Rs1,300 to Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price went up from Rs400 to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-140, and fresh bean price went up from Rs600 to Rs700 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-200 against Rs150-180 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a declining trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs100-250 against Rs120-280 per kg; guava is available at Rs160-200 against Rs140-160 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-140 against Rs70-175 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs90-150 against Rs100-160; pears are available in the range of Re200-300 against Rs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs200-300 against Rs150-300 per kg; Nawabpuri mangoes in the range of Rs180-250 against Rs120-300 per kg and grapes price in the range of Rs200-450 against Rs250-550 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024