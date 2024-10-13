AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-13

French maize harvest falls further behind

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

PARIS: France’s maize harvest fell further behind the usual pace last week, data showed on Friday, and torrential rain this week may exacerbate soggy conditions that have hindered field work in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

Farmers had harvested 6% of this year’s grain maize crop by Oct. 7, up from 2% a week earlier but well below year-earlier progress of 44% and an average 40% for the same week in the past five years, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

After repeated heavy rain led to the smallest wheat harvest in 40 years this summer, France’s wettest September in 25 years has left some cropland waterlogged again.

The frequent rain has helped maize to grow over summer, with FranceAgriMer estimating that 78% of the crop was now in good or excellent condition, supporting expectations of higher production this year. But prolonged dampness can hurt mature crops while adding to post-harvest drying costs for farmers.

“Production in France is expected at a good level but recurrent rains are leading to fears of yield losses and quality deterioration,” consultancy Strategie Grains said on Thursday as it increased slightly its European Union maize crop forecast on the back of an upward revision for France.

The tail-end of Hurricane Kirk brought the equivalent of a month’s rainfall to parts of France on Wednesday, leading to localised flooding. Rainfall has eased since Thursday but some showers are forecast in the week ahead in parts of France that may slow the drying out of fields. The wet weather has also hampered early sowing of winter cereals, raising concerns of a repeat of last autumn’s soggy conditions that reduced the crop area.

Maize Maize crop

Comments

200 characters

French maize harvest falls further behind

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories