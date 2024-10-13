French maize harvest falls further behind

PARIS: France’s maize harvest fell further behind the usual pace last week, data showed on Friday, and torrential rain this week may exacerbate soggy conditions that have hindered field work in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

Farmers had harvested 6% of this year’s grain maize crop by Oct. 7, up from 2% a week earlier but well below year-earlier progress of 44% and an average 40% for the same week in the past five years, farm office FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

After repeated heavy rain led to the smallest wheat harvest in 40 years this summer, France’s wettest September in 25 years has left some cropland waterlogged again.

The frequent rain has helped maize to grow over summer, with FranceAgriMer estimating that 78% of the crop was now in good or excellent condition, supporting expectations of higher production this year. But prolonged dampness can hurt mature crops while adding to post-harvest drying costs for farmers.

“Production in France is expected at a good level but recurrent rains are leading to fears of yield losses and quality deterioration,” consultancy Strategie Grains said on Thursday as it increased slightly its European Union maize crop forecast on the back of an upward revision for France.

The tail-end of Hurricane Kirk brought the equivalent of a month’s rainfall to parts of France on Wednesday, leading to localised flooding. Rainfall has eased since Thursday but some showers are forecast in the week ahead in parts of France that may slow the drying out of fields. The wet weather has also hampered early sowing of winter cereals, raising concerns of a repeat of last autumn’s soggy conditions that reduced the crop area.