AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2024 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expecting the upcoming series against India to be a survival of fittest as his team look to avenge consecutive losses on home soil when the two nations go head-to-head over five tests from late November.

The latest series begins in Perth on Nov. 22 with the Australians attempting to overturn defeats to the Indians in 2018-19 and 2020-21, when India edged a four-test series 2-1 with a three-wicket win in the final clash in Brisbane.

“The couple of home series I’ve played against India there’s always an element of attrition to them,” said Cummins. “The last series came down to the last session at the Gabba on the last day of the last test match.

“That’s a good thing to keep in mind. It is a long series, and it might be tightly held until the last game, so you’ve got to manage your resources throughout.”

It is almost 10 years since the Australians last lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Cummins will go into the series well rested having missed his nation’s recent white ball tour of England and Scotland.

Bumrah appointed India vice-captain for New Zealand Tests

The Australians will be without fast bowler Cameron Green due to back surgery and Cummins, who had injury issues earlier in his career, is backing the 25-year-old to return to the team in the future.

“We want him bowling, Cam wants to be bowling, and he has a long career ahead of him,” said Cummins.

“It’s about trying to place Cam the cricketer in the best position he can be to have the career that he’s hoping for. He’s young, so I’m sure he’ll be right in the long run.”

Cummins’ management of his own workload means the 31-year-old is hoping he can continue to captain Australia for longer than originally intended, having set 2025 as his intended cut-off when he was handed the role three years ago.

“Maybe I can go a little bit longer than I first thought,” he said. “I feel like I can manage a lot more than what I did back then, just by getting better at it and having some wonderful people around that help as well.

“I’m not going to do it forever, but I wouldn’t say it’s imminent that I’m going to step away. (2027) is the big question, but it’s a long way away.”

BCCI Pat Cummins INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

Comments

200 characters

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories