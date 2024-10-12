AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

Oil settles down

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled lower on Friday but rose for the second straight week as investors weighed factors such as possible supply disruptions in the Middle East and Hurricane Milton’s impact on fuel demand in Florida.

Brent crude oil futures settled down 36 cents, or 0.45%, at $79.04 a barrel. EDT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 29 cents, 0.38%, to $75.56 per barrel.

For the week however, both benchmarks rose by more than 1%. Money managers raised their net long positions on Brent crude by 123,226 contracts to 165,008 in the week to Oct. 8, according to the Intercontinental Exchange.

“Markets can feel the tension, as Israel contemplates the size and form for their response to Iran’s massive missile attack. If Israel destroys Iran’s oil & gas infrastructure, prices will rise,” said chief economist at Matador Economics, Tim Snyder, in a note on Friday.

Crude benchmarks spiked so far this month after Iran launched more than 180 missiles against Israel on Oct. 1, raising the prospect of retaliation against Iranian oil facilities. Israel has yet to respond.

“$75 per barrel for WTI is sort of the fair value area for elevated tensions,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that any strike against Iran would be “lethal, precise and surprising.”

“We need to wait and see how Israel responds, but I think until that point the oil market will keep a risk premium,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Iran is backing several groups fighting Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

Gulf states are lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites out of concern their own oil facilities could come under fire from Tehran’s allies if the conflict escalates, three Gulf sources told Reuters.

Weighing on prices, Hurricane Milton plowed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after cutting a destructive path across Florida, killing at least 10 people and leaving millions without power.

Gasoline shortages gripped the state earlier in the week as drivers stocked up ahead of the hurricane, with nearly a quarter of 7,912 gasoline stations in Florida out of fuel by Wednesday morning, but the destruction could go on to dampen fuel consumption in the hurricane’s aftermath.

Florida is the third-largest gasoline consumer in the US, but there are no refineries in the state, making it dependent on waterborne imports.

Oil prices global oil prices US oil prices Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil settles down

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories