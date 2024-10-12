PIDE VC: Senate body seeks details of perks and privileges

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges sought details of perks and privileges drawn by the vice chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in the next meeting.

Senator Dost Ali Jeesar chaired the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges held Friday at the Parliament House.

The Senate Committee discussed the privilege motion moved by Senator Saadia Abbasi against Sadam Hussein, Assistant Chief (Policy) for PIDE. Senator Saadia Abbasi highlighted an article written in "Dawn," stating that parliamentarians are a burden on the country, drawing high pay accompanied by five-star accommodations at Parliament Lodges. She stated that the salary of a senator is around 200,000, and the conditions of Parliament Lodges are poor as far as the maintenance and basic necessities are concerned.

Senator Palwasha Khan remarked that the vice chancellor of PIDE draws around 700,000 to 800,000 salary per month, though he blamed the parliamentarians for being a burden. She claimed that these sorts of articles are being written to incite hatred against parliamentarians. Sadam Hussein, Assistant Chief (Policy) for PIDE, apologised for the article. The committee sought details of perks and privileges drawn by the vice chancellor of PIDE in the next meeting.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the privilege motion submitted by Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan against the CPO of Rawalpindi, Khalid Hamdani.

Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan stated that the issue involves a racket stealing cars, and the former federal interior minister arranged a meeting with the CPO at his office for the resolution of the matter. However, the CPO was not present in his office and did not respond to several calls from November 25 to December 13. She remarked that if a bureaucrat cannot respond to parliamentarians, then how do you think the general public can access his office.

Khalid Hamdani, CPO Rawalpindi, apologised for his negligence and ensured compliance for the future. The committee disposed of the matter after deliberation.

In attendance were senators, Saadia Abbasi, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Humaira Ahmed, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani, SSP Kashmore Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Chief (Policy) for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Sadam Hussein and other senior officials from concerned departments.

