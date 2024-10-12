PTI’s propaganda cell used to humiliate, harass people: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that there is a need to establish laws and regulations for the use of social media.

She emphasized that the humiliation and defamation of women on social media should not be allowed. "I am fighting not just for myself but for all women who have no access to the courts," she said during a media talk on Friday.

Azma Bokhari revealed that the main accused in her case is connected to a franchise of a mobile service, which her husband operates. "To date, over 500 mobile SIMs have been issued in the accused name, which are used to blackmail people. This is more dangerous and cruel than one can imagine. They act innocent and victimized in court," she added.

"We do not have fake accounts, nor do we wish to create them. I simply want to ensure that what happened to me does not happen to anyone else. Laws and regulations must be established for social media use. Brazil took measures when a similar issue arose with X not responding. This is my jihad, which will surely lead somewhere," Azma continued.

As a minister, if I wanted to take political revenge, I could have done so quietly without anyone noticing. These 500 SIMs were not issued for public service but for creating discord and rebellion, she said. "If necessary, I will take this to the Supreme Court. All these spectacles are not happening by chance; they are well-planned. Why would this party go against Israel when their children are being raised at Israel's expense?"

