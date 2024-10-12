Constitutional amendments: Parliamentary panel decides to address concerns of parties

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee decided to address the concerns of major political parties, including opposition, and to move towards reaching a consensus and to bring a joint draft of constitutional amendments for establishment of Federal Constitutional Court.

Fifth in-camera meeting of Special Parliamentary Committee met with PPP senior parliamentarian Khursheed Shah in the chair at the Parliament House on Friday. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar, parliamentarians, and federal ministers participated in the meeting.

The PPP and the government presented their proposed draft of constitutional amendment in the meeting.

After the meeting of the committee, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI-F’s proposals were discussed. He expressed hope for consensus but acknowledged ongoing consultations. He said that the government had shared its draft for the first time, and the PPP’s suggestions were also presented. He indicated that a consensus could be reached if the opposition’s amendments were accepted.

He said that the government presented their draft for the constitutional amendments before his party for the first time. He said that that the PPP had also given its suggestions, adding that the parties will begin consultations with the government in this regard. He said that the JUI-F would hold consultations with the PPP, separately.

The JUI-F has separately prepared a 23-point draft concerning judicial reforms, proposing the establishment of a Supreme Court bench instead of a separate constitutional court. The meeting concluded with a commitment to further consultations.

Answering a question, Maulana declined to mention the time by which the constitutional matter will be resolved.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that many suggestions have been presented before the committee. "At least the uncertainty, which had been created, has now come to an end," he added.

Addressing a press conference in his chamber at the Parliament House, after the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal said that the government has given me this space for a month to reach a consensus on constitutional amendments related to judicial reforms. He said that only the final document of the PPP has come out, while the draft has not been formally received from Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PPP draft has been with Kamran Murtaza for over a week.

He said that if the government has a two-thirds majority and still wants a consensus, then it is appreciated. “How long will the government wait and give us space, so I am trying my best to continuously engage and put an agreed draft before the government through political consultation. The government wants to work according to the constitution and law. The PPP has always made constitutional amendments by consensus. The draft given by the PPP includes the establishment of the Constitutional Court and also includes the proposed amendments in Article 175 A, B, D, E, F,” he said.

He said that the PPP has not linked its aspirations with the constitutional amendment and we have put forward the constitutional court and judicial reforms.

Answering a question, Bilawal said that he is grateful to the government for agreeing to their insistence that there should be a consensus among all political parties. “We have been given time by the government and we have been trying for it since September.” He said that if there is no consensus, how long will the government wait? So far only the full draft of the PPP has come out and we have not received the JUI draft yet,” he said.

He said that a detailed meeting of the Parliamentary Committee took place today (Friday), in which all parties gave their views. “The PPP presented its original draft proposals in the committee, which have issues related to the Constitutional Court. We presented this draft to all political parties including the government. Apart from this, the points of the lawyers after consultations by the government were also presented in this committee. The Law Minister held detailed consultations with the lawyers and the suggestions of the lawyers were also presented. Opposition parties also presented their comments.”

He said that in the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his position that he wants to make a draft by consensus with the PPP. “We also reiterated that constitutional amendment should be done by consensus with the political parties. Our efforts are for a consensus draft. We don't want to just oppose any suggestion for no reason.”

Answering another question, Bilawal said that the federal government is very confident that they have the numbers. “The law minister said that they have a two-thirds majority, but we are sitting here for all the political parties to reach a consensus on this issue. I appreciate their words, but since last month till now, efforts are being made to reach a consensus. But how long will the government give us space for consensus and how much time will it give us? In such a case, when the SCO conference is taking place, in that case, I am trying my best to establish a consensus. If the consensus takes more time than required, the government may use its constitutional right and move it. But it is our best effort and we have always maintained this position that a complete consensus should be established.”

