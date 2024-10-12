Theft of ballot papers in NA-231: ECP seeks report from Sindh election commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought a report from the Sindhl election commissioner, pertaining to the reported burning and theft of ballot papers during the by-election in NA-231, Karachi.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the Commission has taken serious notice of media reports regarding alleged hooliganism at four polling stations in Karachi during the recount of NA-231 on Friday.

The Commission issued the directives to the chief secretary and inspector general of Sindh to take immediate and punitive action against the culprits.

