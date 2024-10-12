Australia to provide AUD 3m for water project

ISLAMABAD: Australia has agreed to provide AUD 3 million for a water project which is to be completed in a period of five years i.e. till 2029.

After the approval of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, the Secretary Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz, signed a Memorandum of Subsidiary Agreement on “Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation in Pakistan” along with Chief Executive of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Professor Wendy Umberger.

Under this agreement, Australia will provide AUD 3 million for the project which is to be completed in a period of five years i.e. till 2029.

It is a research project and the goal of this research is to help improve canal water reliability through improved water allocation decisions and practices in Pakistan by updating the Water Apportionment Accord Tool to include mid-season planning and operations, exploring on-farm water storage options, all aimed at achieving climate resilience, adaptive management, and equitable water use for better social and economic outcomes for farming communities.

The secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the Australian Government for extending its continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in its efforts towards development of agricultural sector of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024