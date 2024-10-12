Arrest warrant for Nadra chairman issued

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, issued arrest warrant for Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar and revenue officials in a land dispute case.

Civil Judge Ayesha Shabbir, while hearing the case, issued arrest warrant for the Nadra chairman and revenue officials for not providing record in a land dispute case.

The court also issued order to submit report before the court on Saturday (today).

