AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

Fostering B2B investments: Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister

Press Release Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

KARACHI: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former Minister for Investment of Pakistan and founder of Nutshell Group, met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Islamabad.

During their meeting, they discussed the robust partnership between the private sectors of both nations, emphasising that the private sector should be empowered to lead business-to-business (B2B) collaborations for finalizing productive investments.

The conversation focused on fostering an ecosystem to strengthen the bilateral relationship, addressing key challenges faced by both countries, and outlining a strategic roadmap for the future. A project cantered on food security was highlighted as a critical area for collaboration, aimed at promoting stability and prosperity.

They emphasised the need for consistency in partnerships to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and foster regional stability.

Additionally, a visit to Riyadh by leading Pakistani business houses was agreed upon, where they will engage in B2B meetings with their Saudi counterparts to explore joint ventures and attract further investments into Pakistan.

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan expressed optimism about the prospects for deeper cooperation and mutual prosperity. They also highlighted the enduring strength of the relationship between the two countries, aiming to unlock untapped potential and foster sustainable economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

B2B Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Nutshell Group Saudi investment minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih

Comments

200 characters

Fostering B2B investments: Azfar Ahsan meets Saudi investment minister

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories