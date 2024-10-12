AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Print 2024-10-12

Illahi Bakhsh Soomro—an iconic personality

Qamer Soomro Published October 12, 2024

The tragic news of the death of veteran and seasoned politician, Illahi Bakhsh Soomro, former Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and a key figure under Dictator General Ziaul Haq’s regime, has been received with great shock and remorse across the country.

Soomro held significant federal ministries and prominent bureaucratic positions, including Managing Director of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Chairman SITE, and Rector NED University and the Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Science and Technology, Topi. Earlier in his career, he served as an engineer in the Sindh Irrigation Department at Sukkur Barrage during his youthful years. He continued to wield influence as Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) from 1985 to 1991.

A calm, serene, and sober, I.B. Soomro was widely regarded as a gentleman and a man of principles. Even his critics and political opponents eulogized his qualities of head and heart. He was known as a clean man of integrity, with no allegations of corruption or amassing fortunes through illegal means ever casting a shadow on his unblemished career.

A man of warmth and affability, Soomro was always impeccably dressed, his shining face often graced with a smile, reflecting his inner energy and youthful demeanor. Though he appeared humble and simple in his manners, he did not shy away from expressing his views openly.

His chequered political career, spanning over decades and involving important positions, brought him close to the corridors of power. With his vast network and relationships across the political spectrum of Pakistan, he could have shared and transferred his treasure trove of rich experiences to future generations, but he could not, leaving behind many secrets and untold stories surrounding our country

I cherish some personal memories with him, particularly when he lost the election in Shikarpur in 1988 to the Pakistan People’s Party candidate, (late) Agha Tariq Khan Pathan. Following his defeat, I wrote him a candid letter, enlisting and analyzing the causes of his loss, attributing it to his lack of connection with the common voter.

I believed he had relied too heavily on bureaucratic influence rather than respecting the power of the people’s franchise. I respectfully reminded him that influence alone does not matter, but every vote does count, and the vote of the poor peasant and the man in the street influences the ballot. In his handwritten reply dated 30.11.1988, which I have still preserved, Soomro responded with a calm and balanced perspective, fully agreeing with my assessment—an indication of his maturity as a politician and as a great person. A man of his rare and enviable qualities is now a figure that can be counted on fingers only

Despite his bureaucratic style, Soomro will long be remembered for his significant contribution and historic role in repealing the infamous Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO), which had stifled press freedom since the 1960s. The arbitrary PPO was a stigma and a black stain on our sacred statute book. His efforts to lift this draconian law are remembered and will be cherished as one of his landmark achievements, enabling greater freedom of expression in the country. The late Ardeshir Cowasjee, a close friend and college companion of Soomro, often praised him for his innate and inborn qualities that helped him ascend to success and occupy important positions of power while maintaining his integrity.

Cowasjee’s letter, “Death of the PPO,” appearing on September 30, 1988, in a section of press is remarkable and bears testimony to the eloquent and enviable qualities of a man called Illahi Bukhsh Soomro of the proud and historic city of Shikarpur.

Everyone must leave this mortal world for a reunion with the Almighty Creator. To dust we belong, and to dust we return. Soomro lived a long and full life, narrowly missing the chances of becoming our Prime Minister. As is the ultimate fate of all human beings, he departed to the immortal world at the ripe age of 98 years on October 9, 2024, leaving behind indelible marks and a large number of mourners.

May Allah rests his soul in eternal peace and grant him a highest abode in the gardens of paradise. Ameen.

Qamer Soomro

The writer is a Shikarpur-based retired civil servant. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

