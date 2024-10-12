AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

CM directs authorities to start ‘CM’s Insulin Programme’

LAHORE: Rebrand BHUs as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to improve health facilities in remote areas. Chief Minister...
Muhammad Saleem Published October 12, 2024 Updated October 12, 2024 08:06am

LAHORE: Rebrand BHUs as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to improve health facilities in remote areas. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting on health sector. She approved the creation of performance management framework and “KPIs” for the performance evaluation of healthcare staff.

She also approved to set up labs in hospitals of Mianwali, Jhang Layyah, Attock and Jhelum.

The CM said, “Children with type 1 diabetes will be provided with insulin at their home. Special cards will be made to ensure supply of insulin to sick children.”

She said, “A Government-approved Company will supply insulin as per cold chain and other SOPs.

‘Chief Minister Insulin for All Pilot Project’ will be started in three districts including Lahore. Type 1 diabetes patients will be able to apply through a dedicated app or helpline.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Girls’ Day’ said, “Daughters are source of Allah’s mercy, our daughters, sisters and girls are future of our nation.” The CM said, “It is not only their right to be able to nurture their dreams and talents, but it is also our national duty. Punjab government is following the best roadmap for the protection, education, health and welfare of girls and women.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “E-bikes, virtual police station, pink button, pink games and scholarship program have been introduced for the daughters of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SOPs Maryam Nawaz Sharif BHUs

Comments

200 characters

CM directs authorities to start ‘CM’s Insulin Programme’

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories