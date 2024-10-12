CM directs authorities to start ‘CM’s Insulin Programme’

LAHORE: Rebrand BHUs as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to improve health facilities in remote areas. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting on health sector. She approved the creation of performance management framework and “KPIs” for the performance evaluation of healthcare staff.

She also approved to set up labs in hospitals of Mianwali, Jhang Layyah, Attock and Jhelum.

The CM said, “Children with type 1 diabetes will be provided with insulin at their home. Special cards will be made to ensure supply of insulin to sick children.”

She said, “A Government-approved Company will supply insulin as per cold chain and other SOPs.

‘Chief Minister Insulin for All Pilot Project’ will be started in three districts including Lahore. Type 1 diabetes patients will be able to apply through a dedicated app or helpline.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Girls’ Day’ said, “Daughters are source of Allah’s mercy, our daughters, sisters and girls are future of our nation.” The CM said, “It is not only their right to be able to nurture their dreams and talents, but it is also our national duty. Punjab government is following the best roadmap for the protection, education, health and welfare of girls and women.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “E-bikes, virtual police station, pink button, pink games and scholarship program have been introduced for the daughters of the nation.

