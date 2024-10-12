AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-12

Strong bank earnings push S&P 500, Dow to record highs

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, driven by gains in major banks following third-quarter results, while the latest producer price data backed expectations for a 25-basis-point rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve in November.

Major financial companies kicked off the earnings season on the day, with JPMorgan Chase rising 5% after the lender reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its annual interest income forecast.

Wells Fargo rose 5.7%, after its profit also beat analysts’ expectations. BlackRock gained 3.1% after the asset manager reported its assets under management had hit a record high for the third straight quarter.

Other financial stocks rose broadly, with the Financials index climbing 1.9% to a record high, the S&P 500 Banks index rising 4.5% to its highest since February 2022, and an index of regional lenders up 3%.

However, a 7.8% slump in Tesla limited gains on the Nasdaq after the EV maker unveiled its long awaited robotaxi, but did not provide details on how fast it could ramp up production or deal with potential regulatory hurdles. Meanwhile, data from the US Department of Labor showed the Producer Price Index for final demand was unchanged on a monthly basis in September, compared to the 0.1% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Traders kept bets steady on a 25-basis-point rate cut by the central bank in November, pricing in a nearly 88% chance, according to CME’s FedWatch.

The data comes after Thursday’s Consumer Price Index data, which was slightly higher than forecast, although weekly jobless claims rose more than expected.

“(The Fed) is trying to thread the needle between not creating inflation through accommodative policy, but not letting the labor markets fall apart. The conflicting data over the last week shows that challenge,” said Matt Rowe, head of portfolio management and cross asset strategies at Nomura Capital Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.19 points, or 0.81%, to 42,798.31, the S&P 500 gained 34.85 points, or 0.61%, to 5,815.15, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.54 points, or 0.37%, to 18,349.13.

All three major indexes were on track to notch their fifth consecutive week of gains.

With major indexes trading around record highs and the benchmark S&P 500 up more than 21% year-to-date, the third-quarter results will test if 2024’s rally can be sustained.

“The success of banks this quarter won’t be universal. With valuations where they are... I would say outperformance is already priced in to some degree,” Rowe said.

S&P 500 Wells Fargo JPMorgan Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

200 characters

Strong bank earnings push S&P 500, Dow to record highs

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories