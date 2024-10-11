AGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
World

Who are Japan’s Nobel Peace Prize winners Nihon Hidankyo?

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 04:01pm
Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo) co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki, who survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, attends a news conference after the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced in Hiroshima, Japan October 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo) co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki, who survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, attends a news conference after the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced in Hiroshima, Japan October 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki who are also known as Hibakusha, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Below are some facts about the background and efforts of the movement.

Aomic bombing of Japan

In 1945 the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japan to bring an end to World War Two and avoid a hugely costly invasion of the Japanese home islands.

The two bombs killed an estimated 120,000 people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, while many thousands more died of burns and radiation injuries in the following years.

The two atomic bombs remain the only nuclear weapons used in war.

Local associations

The fates of those who survived the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings were long concealed and neglected, especially in the initial years after the end of the war.

Local Hibakusha associations, along with victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific, formed the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations in 1956.

Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

The organisation, whose name was shortened in Japanese to Nihon Hidankyo, would become the largest and most influential Hibakusha organisation in Japan.

witness accounts

Through the years, Nihon Hidankyo has provided thousands of witness accounts relating the experience of the nuclear bombs.

It has issued resolutions and public appeals, and sent annual delegations to bodies such as the United Nations and peace conferences to advocate nuclear disarmament.

The movement has helped drive global opposition to nuclear weapons through the force of the survivors’ testimonies while also creating educational campaigns and issuing stark warnings about the spread and use of nuclear arms.

Future

With each passing year, the number of survivors from the two nuclear blasts in Japan nearly 80 years ago grows smaller. But the grassroots movement has played a part creating a culture of remembrance, allowing for new generations of Japanese to carry on the work.

