India’s palm oil imports in September fell more than 33% from August to 527,314 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement on Friday.

Palm slides on profit-taking following bearish MPOB data

Imports of soyoil declined 15.4% to 384,382 tons and sunflower oil imports fell 46.2% to 152,803 tons, with total vegetable oil imports down over 30% to 1.1 million tons, the industry trade body said.