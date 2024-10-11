AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
Toyota returns to Formula One as Haas partner

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 11:44am
TOKYO: Toyota announced their return to Formula One on Friday following a 15-year absence, signing a technical partnership with US team Haas.

The Japanese manufacturers spent eight seasons in Formula One before leaving at the end of 2009 with a record of 13 podium finishes and no Grand Prix wins.

Haas, currently seventh in the 10-team constructor standings, said Toyota would provide “design, technical and manufacturing services”.

The team said their cars would feature Toyota branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said that he “had finally gotten back to being an ordinary older guy who loves cars”.

Lewis Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview

“I think that, somewhere deep in his heart, that ordinary older car-loving guy Akio Toyoda had always regretted having blocked – by pulling out of F1 – Japanese youths’ path toward driving the world’s fastest cars,” he said.

Toyoda added that he believed his decision to withdraw from the sport in 2009 “was not wrong”.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said he was “hugely excited” to work with Toyota.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides,” he said.

Haas have signed French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for them next season on a multi-year contract.

Ocon will team up with 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman.

