OSLO: Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the 2024 winner:
2023:
- Narges Mohammadi (Iran)
2022:
- Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)
2021:
- Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)
2020:
- The United Nations World Food Programme
2019:
- Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)
2018:
- Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)
2017:
- International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
2016:
- Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)
2015:
- The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)
2014:
- Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)
