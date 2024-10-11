OSLO: Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the 2024 winner:

2023:

Narges Mohammadi (Iran)

2022:

Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)

2021:

Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020:

The United Nations World Food Programme

2019:

Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018:

Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017:

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

2016:

Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015:

The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014: