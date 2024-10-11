AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 131.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.94%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
DCL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.9%)
DFML 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.91%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
FCCL 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFBL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.56%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 101.46 Decreased By ▼ -11.19 (-9.93%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-13.01%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.11%)
NBP 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.61%)
OGDC 171.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.34%)
SEARL 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TOMCL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.09%)
TPLP 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.96%)
TREET 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
TRG 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.17%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,992 Decreased By -92.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 26,997 Decreased By -633.5 (-2.29%)
KSE100 85,020 Decreased By -432.8 (-0.51%)
KSE30 27,011 Decreased By -137.9 (-0.51%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 11:22am

OSLO: Here is a list of the 10 most recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, ahead of Friday’s announcement of the 2024 winner:

2023:

  • Narges Mohammadi (Iran)

2022:

  • Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)

2021:

  • Maria Ressa (Philippines/United States) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia)

2020:

  • The United Nations World Food Programme

2019:

  • Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)

2018:

  • Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Nadia Murad (Iraq)

2017:

  • International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

2016:

  • Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)

2015:

  • The National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)

2014:

  • Kailash Satyarthi (India) and Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)
Nobel Peace Prize Daichi Kamada

Comments

200 characters

Recent winners of the Nobel Peace Prize

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezoballah leader evades assassination

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Oil retreats, but heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Read more stories