AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,433 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024
Markets

Gold drifts higher after data supports US rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 09:34am

Gold prices climbed on Friday after recent data supported bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month, while market participants awaited the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for further direction.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,641.70 per ounce by 0245 GMT but was down about 0.4% for the week. Prices hit a record high of $2,685.42 last month.

US gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,658.90. The dollar index fell from a two-month high, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders.

Data on Thursday showed that US consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in September, while jobless claims increased to 258,000 in the week ended Oct. 5, versus estimates of 230,000.

All eyes are now on the PPI data due at 1230 GMT.

“Gold is seeing short-term gains as recent data has been positive. If the PPI data comes in softer, gold’s momentum could continue upward,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“From a technical view point, in the near-term, gold could retest $2,657 and if it breaks above that, then test levels near its all-time high.”

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Markets currently see an 84.4% chance of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in November and a 15.6% probability of the Fed keeping rates on hold, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Elsewhere, Israeli strikes on central Beirut on Thursday night killed 22 people, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Analysts have noted that an escalation in the Middle East situation could further support gold, which is considered a safe asset during times of turmoil.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $31.25 per ounce and platinum climbed 0.9% to $975.65.

Both metals were headed for weekly declines.

Palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,082.07 per ounce and was up 1% for the week.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold LME gold US gold price

Comments

