Saudi team meets army chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, on Thursday, assured a visiting Saudi delegation of Pakistan’s unwavering support and commitment, expressing optimism about the promising outcomes that would benefit both nations.

Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, Minister for Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level government-cum-business delegation, met with General Munir.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly, initiatives to strengthen ever growing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors.

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

The COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024