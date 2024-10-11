Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia vowed to enhance cooperation in economic activates, trade, agriculture, mining and information technology sectors.

The visiting Saudi delegation led by Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Both sides emphasised the need to work together to build a prosperous and peaceful future for the region as well as for the Islamic World, according to a President House press release. Both sides also emphasised to increase collaboration in the areas of agriculture and information technology.

Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari expressed desire to elevate Pakistan-Saudi ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, underscoring that such collaboration would bring the two brotherly nations further closer.

The president also praised the visionary leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. He highly commended the remarkable progress Saudi Arabia was making under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The president said he was happy to witness the progress and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

Engr Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia recognised the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential for natural resources and renewable energy. He informed that Saudi Arabia had planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan and, in this regard, his delegation would sign 25 agreements in different sectors to boost economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

He expressed the hope that the signing of the agreements would mark a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Interior Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf Saeed Al Malki was also present in the meeting.

