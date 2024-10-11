AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-11

World Bank delegation, CM thoroughly examine $3.1bn Sindh portfolio

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with a World Bank delegation, headed by Country Director Najy Benhassine, to thoroughly review the $3.124 billion Sindh portfolio and establish new deadlines for various development projects.

The high-level meeting held at the CM House on Thursday. It was attended by the provincial ministers, chief secretary, and other key officials, while the World Bank team included sector heads to assist in the review process.

The active Sindh portfolio included 13 development projects, of which $ 1.36 billion has already been disbursed by the World Bank. The projects span a wide range of sectors, including water management, infrastructure, solar energy, education, and health services.

Some of the key initiatives under review were the Karachi Mobility Project (KMP), Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP), Sindh Flood Housing Emergency Reconstruction Project (SFHERP), and Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP).

Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP): Aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and providing livelihood support to areas affected by the 2022 floods, SFERP focuses on improving Sindh’s capacity to respond to climate-related disasters.

The $500 million project consists of four major components: Infrastructure Rehabilitation, Livelihood Support, Institutional Strengthening, and Project Management. It was noted in the meeting that payment backlogs have been significantly reduced, and they are expected to be cleared by the end of the month.

Sindh Flood Housing Emergency Reconstruction Project (SFHERP): SFHERP is working towards multi-hazard resilient housing reconstruction in flood-hit areas. With a budget of $500 million, the project has three main components: Housing Reconstruction Grants, Institutional Strengthening, and Project Management.

The meeting revealed that landless individuals have been granted land, and their titles are being transferred to them as part of the project’s broader effort to secure housing for flood victims.

Karachi Mobility Project (KMP) – Yellow Line: The KMP, aimed at improving mobility and safety along key corridors in Karachi, includes the construction of the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. This project has three components: Urban Road Infrastructure, BRT System Development, and Capacity Building.

Significant progress has been made on the Yellow Line, with contracts signed in August 2024 and mobilization underway. Work has already commenced at Depot 2, and the construction of Depot 1 is scheduled to begin on October 17, 2024.

Final designs for the Yellow Line and the Jam Sadiq Bridge have been submitted, and piling work has started. A business model for the BRT system has also been presented and is currently under review, with the final report due by October 12, 2024.

Competitive and Liveable City of Karachi Project (CLICK): CLICK is designed to enhance urban management, improve service delivery, and bolster the business environment in Karachi.

The project includes five components, ranging from capacity building for local councils to improving property tax administration and technical assistance for solid waste management.

