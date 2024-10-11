AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,093 Increased By 8.7 (0.1%)
BR30 27,463 Decreased By -167.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 85,469 Increased By 16 (0.02%)
KSE30 27,131 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.07%)
2024-10-11

European stocks end lower after US inflation data

Reuters Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 06:57am

PAARIS: European shares closed lower on Thursday, with defence and industrial stocks leading losses, after data showed US inflation ticked higher, while investors waited for France to unveil its 2025 budget.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, with defence, industrials and technology each losing over 1%.

Yields on the German 10-year bond, which tend to react to US data, pared declines but remained at a one-month high, also pressuring equities.

US consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in September, but the annual inflation increase was the smallest in more than 3-1/2 years.

The report, however, did little to thwart expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its November meeting, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed.

“It is still above target but lower than the Fed funds rate. So that means that the Fed still has room to manoeuvre,” said Yvan Mamalet, senior market strategist at SG Kleinwort Hambros.

Closer to home, markets expect the European Central Bank to trim interest rates by nearly 50 basis points by year-end, LSEG data showed.

Minutes from the ECB’s September meeting showed policymakers appeared content with the drop in inflation but argued for a gradual policy easing given stubborn price pressures.

The STOXX 600 has been choppy this week as uncertainty around Beijing’s stimulus plans weighed on sentiment. China’s finance ministry will detail plans on fiscal stimulus at a highly anticipated news conference on Saturday. The French government will unveil its 2025 budget later on Thursday, with plans for 60 billion euros ($65.68 billion) worth of tax hikes and spending cuts to tackle a spiralling fiscal deficit.

Markets are likely to pay close attention to whether the budget can get through parliament without being watered down too much.

Mamalet said it is very hard to have a strong judgment on the budget’s impact because what the parliament has agreed on might look very different from what was first presented.

